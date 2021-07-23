Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Oppenheimer during the first quarter valued at $389,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Oppenheimer during the first quarter valued at $272,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Oppenheimer during the first quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Oppenheimer during the first quarter valued at $427,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 18,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $902,620.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey J. Alfano sold 26,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $1,335,961.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,438.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OPY opened at $42.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.71 million, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.16. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $55.75.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $373.28 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 23.47%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

Oppenheimer Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

