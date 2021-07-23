Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires Shares of 50,823 Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.25% of Spartacus Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 809,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 286,800 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 530,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 67,108 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,853,000. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 417,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 17,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares in the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMTS opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.00. Spartacus Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.59.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

