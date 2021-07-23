Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 76 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Teleflex were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 13.7% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 9.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 997,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $414,307,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 12.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 34.1% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,596 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink cut Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.50.

Teleflex stock opened at $393.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.72. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $312.33 and a 52 week high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,424 shares of company stock worth $3,825,231 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

