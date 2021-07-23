Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 24.25%.

NASDAQ CSTR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.88. The company had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,166. The stock has a market cap of $461.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.10. Capstar Financial has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSTR. Piper Sandler upgraded Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

In other Capstar Financial news, CFO Denis J. Duncan purchased 9,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.13 per share, with a total value of $203,693.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 54,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,317.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $379,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at $850,304. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

