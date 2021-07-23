Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 18.69%.
Shares of NASDAQ CBNK traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.25. The company had a trading volume of 16,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,699. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.09. Capital Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The company has a market cap of $292.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 10,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $233,248.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,313.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joshua Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $66,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,388 shares of company stock worth $3,976,504 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.
About Capital Bancorp
Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.
