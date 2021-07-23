Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 18.69%.

Shares of NASDAQ CBNK traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.25. The company had a trading volume of 16,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,699. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.09. Capital Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The company has a market cap of $292.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 10,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $233,248.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,313.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joshua Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $66,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,388 shares of company stock worth $3,976,504 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.