Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 148 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 370.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. dropped their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.57.

In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $1,279,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,780,605.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $209.36 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.21. The company has a market capitalization of $75.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

