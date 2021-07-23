Capital Analysts LLC Grows Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after buying an additional 59,024 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $694,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,597,000 after buying an additional 167,573 shares during the period. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVO opened at $88.22 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $63.22 and a one year high of $89.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $207.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

