Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,282,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 37.2% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 263,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,161,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 58.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $238.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $239.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.88.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 42.88%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total value of $3,063,403.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,400,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,983,689,479.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 917,387 shares of company stock worth $211,370,333. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.13.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

