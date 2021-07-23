Capital Analysts LLC Acquires New Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 204 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 21.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in DexCom by 8.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 349 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 2.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 53.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $450.89 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $456.23. The stock has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.48.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $468.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.00.

In other DexCom news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $8,988,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,524 shares of company stock worth $26,716,632 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.