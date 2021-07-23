Capital Analysts LLC Acquires New Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in DocuSign by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 343,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in DocuSign by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $53,266,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,335 shares of company stock worth $20,725,021. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU opened at $308.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.96. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $310.51. The company has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a PE ratio of -285.18, a PEG ratio of 108.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.73.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

