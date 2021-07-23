Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGEMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

CGEMY stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. Capgemini has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $40.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.776 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

