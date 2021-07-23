Canfor’s (CFP) Strong-Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Canfor (TSE:CFP)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$53.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 117.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$41.00 to C$32.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canfor to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canfor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.83.

Shares of Canfor stock opened at C$24.40 on Wednesday. Canfor has a 12-month low of C$14.64 and a 12-month high of C$35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion and a PE ratio of 2.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$27.66.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.40 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.94 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Canfor will post 3.8999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

