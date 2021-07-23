Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CP. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 145,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,059,000 after acquiring an additional 79,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$112.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

NYSE:CP opened at $72.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.67.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.