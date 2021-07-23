Canadian National Railway to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.60. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CSFB set a C$122.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$139.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$144.00.

CNR stock opened at C$131.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.62. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$125.00 and a one year high of C$149.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$131.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.49. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.68 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.08%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

