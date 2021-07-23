Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNI. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.87.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $104.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.18. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 632,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,446,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

