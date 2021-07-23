Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.87.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $104.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $119.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.4827 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

