Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 1,132,174 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,061,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,132,174 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.47% of Marathon Petroleum worth $163,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Shares of MPC opened at $53.39 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of -32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

