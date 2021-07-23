Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $176.67 Million Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,095,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 928,489 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in JD.com were worth $176,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JD.com by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,481,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $209,286,000 after acquiring an additional 60,790 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $483,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in JD.com by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 21.6% in the first quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 169,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,312,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

JD.com stock opened at $72.80 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $58.76 and a one year high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.35.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

