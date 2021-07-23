Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,276,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801,323 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $147,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 19.3% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.6% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 25.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $68.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $76.80. The firm has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

