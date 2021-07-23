Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 73.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 960,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 408,114 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Danaher were worth $216,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.94.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,073 shares of company stock worth $8,260,916. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $290.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $207.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.89. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $190.34 and a 52 week high of $290.24.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

