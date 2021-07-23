Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$15.75 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$14.25.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TCN. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.94.

Shares of TCN opened at C$14.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.83. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of C$9.05 and a 1 year high of C$15.21.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$124.71 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 1.2351428 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$1,761,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 190,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,473,575. Insiders sold 197,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,029 in the last three months.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

