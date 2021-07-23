Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$15.75 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$14.25.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TCN. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.94.
Shares of TCN opened at C$14.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.83. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of C$9.05 and a 1 year high of C$15.21.
In other news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$1,761,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 190,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,473,575. Insiders sold 197,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,029 in the last three months.
Tricon Residential Company Profile
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
