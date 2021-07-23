Canaccord Genuity Increases Netcall (LON:NET) Price Target to GBX 100

Netcall (LON:NET) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:NET opened at GBX 71 ($0.93) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £105.66 million and a PE ratio of 59.17. Netcall has a 1-year low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 80 ($1.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 71.89.

Get Netcall alerts:

Netcall Company Profile

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Netcall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netcall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.