Cambridge Bancorp’s (CATC) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their outperform rating on shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $93.50 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their previous target price of $105.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cambridge Bancorp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.30.

Shares of CATC opened at $83.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.00. The company has a market cap of $578.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.52. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.75 and a 1-year high of $89.50.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.36%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 33,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

