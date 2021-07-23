Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $6.85 on Thursday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.59.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth $89,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 17.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products that are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

