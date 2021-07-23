Callisto Network (CLO) Hits Market Capitalization of $15.47 Million

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $15.47 million and $73,350.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,061.21 or 0.06364631 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.67 or 0.00137922 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

