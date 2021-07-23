Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Stake Decreased by Divisar Capital Management LLC

Divisar Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 87.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 518,440 shares during the period. Calix accounts for about 0.9% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Calix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Calix during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Calix by 13.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Calix by 23.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Calix by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CALX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BWS Financial began coverage on Calix in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research began coverage on Calix in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Calix in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

NYSE:CALX traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,380. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 1.56. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $49.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.94.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.46 million. Calix had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, COO Michael Weening sold 8,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $412,531.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 575,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,572,750 over the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

