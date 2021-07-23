Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Shares Bought by BVF Inc. IL

BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,566,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205,452 shares during the quarter. BVF Inc. IL owned approximately 7.52% of Calithera Biosciences worth $13,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 338.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 13,094 shares during the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CALA traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,127. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $6.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

