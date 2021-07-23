California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,366 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 152,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of DaVita worth $16,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 72.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 133.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 29.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 43.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $627,617.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,161.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total value of $626,124.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,563,061.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,078,119. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DaVita stock opened at $120.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.85 and a twelve month high of $129.59.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%. Research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.40.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

