California State Teachers Retirement System Has $19.95 Million Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 808,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 33,480 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $19,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 247,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 116,340 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Western Union by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Western Union by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 212,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WU stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at $12,966,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

