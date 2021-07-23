California State Teachers Retirement System Has $19.09 Million Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 506,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $19,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NRG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 704,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,452,000 after purchasing an additional 68,854 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $40.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.24. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $44.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). The company had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

