California State Teachers Retirement System Has $18.09 Million Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $18,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 45.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,761.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.00.

Shares of RE stock opened at $242.72 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $193.02 and a 52-week high of $281.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.94. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 27.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

