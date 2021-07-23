California State Teachers Retirement System Has $16.87 Million Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $16,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 6.2% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 65.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 368.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 20,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 15.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,470 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEN. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. raised their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.71.

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total value of $44,289.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $267.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 588.13, a P/E/G ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 5.68. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.49 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. Penumbra’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

