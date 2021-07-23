Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 8.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,895. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.22. Cadence Bancorporation has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.08%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cadence Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 45,229 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $1,030,316.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro bought 6,102 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $130,582.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,229 shares of company stock worth $2,871,867 over the last three months. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

