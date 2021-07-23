Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Position Cut by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 14.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, Director William G. Kistner bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $27,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,464 shares of company stock worth $56,790. 37.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BY opened at $22.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.41. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $23.67.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $72.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.40 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 18.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Byline Bancorp Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY).

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.