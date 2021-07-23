BVF Inc. IL Invests $7.53 Million in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)

BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,265,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,530,000. BVF Inc. IL owned 0.06% of Aileron Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALRN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 105.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12,248 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 13.1% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 378.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 101,131 shares during the last quarter. 37.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ALRN. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

ALRN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,429. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $2.47.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Aileron Therapeutics Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.