BVF Inc. IL Has $27.08 Million Stock Position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

BVF Inc. IL reduced its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,383,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,043,323 shares during the period. Infinity Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.0% of BVF Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. BVF Inc. IL owned 0.09% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals worth $27,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 267.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,215,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after buying an additional 2,341,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 105.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 1,029,570 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $3,141,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,483,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,215,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 429,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,830. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.06.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,344.23% and a negative return on equity of 4,651.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Infinity Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.34.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.