Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.45% of Business First Bancshares worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 287.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 12.6% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 38,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 120,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 102.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. 29.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BFST. TheStreet raised Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson raised Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.46. The firm has a market cap of $473.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $45.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.27 million. On average, research analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $71,820.00. Also, Director James J. Buquet III sold 7,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $178,016.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,615.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

