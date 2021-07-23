Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.71 Per Share

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.71 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.74.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLDR. Barclays raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $44.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.62. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $53.99.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,682,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882,845 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,390 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,134,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,270 shares during the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

