BTIG Research Lowers Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Price Target to $26.00

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of CLI stock opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.18 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mack-Cali Realty has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $18.28.

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 200,000 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $3,292,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,971.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mack-Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

