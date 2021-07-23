BTIG Research Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,850.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $1,725.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,723.65.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,798.40 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,094.93 and a 52 week high of $1,806.66. The company has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.47, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,454.84.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,309 shares of company stock worth $19,365,245. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

