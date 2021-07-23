BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) & Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Head to Head Review

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) and Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BSQUARE and Zhihu’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BSQUARE $47.14 million 0.86 -$1.89 million N/A N/A Zhihu $207.23 million 32.24 -$79.32 million N/A N/A

BSQUARE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zhihu.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BSQUARE and Zhihu, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BSQUARE 0 0 0 0 N/A Zhihu 0 0 4 0 3.00

Zhihu has a consensus target price of $15.20, indicating a potential upside of 27.73%. Given Zhihu’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zhihu is more favorable than BSQUARE.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.7% of BSQUARE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of Zhihu shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of BSQUARE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BSQUARE and Zhihu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BSQUARE -5.63% -27.03% -10.74% Zhihu N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Zhihu beats BSQUARE on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services. The Edge to Cloud segment offers Internet of Things (IoT) and 24/7 operations services. The company was founded by William T. Baxter in July 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc. operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

