Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.53, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 24.83%.

NASDAQ:BMTC traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.18. 481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,437. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.95. Bryn Mawr Bank has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $49.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bryn Mawr Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

