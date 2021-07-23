Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.42

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $54.42 and last traded at $54.42, with a volume of 44856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.57.

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.16%.

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 413.3% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

