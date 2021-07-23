Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (NYSE:RA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.25. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund shares last traded at $22.24, with a volume of 177,864 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.199 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RA. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $240,000.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (NYSE:RA)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

