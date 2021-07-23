Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is a leading owner and operator of senior living facilities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing an exceptional living experience through properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. The Company owns and operates independent, assisted and dementia-care facilities. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BKD. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Brookdale Senior Living has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $8.95.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $749.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.17 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,181,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062,134 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth $13,262,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth $8,028,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,430,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,464 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,191,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,595 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

