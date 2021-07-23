Brokers Set Expectations for Rogers Communications’ FY2022 Earnings (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Rogers Communications in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.58 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.29.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.38 billion.

