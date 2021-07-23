Brokers Set Expectations for Netflix, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Netflix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the Internet television network will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.35. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.37 EPS.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 38.43%. Netflix’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist cut their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

Netflix stock opened at $511.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $511.58. The company has a market capitalization of $226.92 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Netflix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $64,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $62,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 281.7% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.