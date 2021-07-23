Brokers Set Expectations for Mister Car Wash, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MCW)

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mister Car Wash in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mister Car Wash’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.63.

Shares of MCW stock opened at $22.64 on Thursday. Mister Car Wash has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $23.62.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

