Brokers Offer Predictions for Tractor Supply’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Tractor Supply in a report released on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.43. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.64% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.45.

TSCO stock opened at $182.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $127.78 and a 52-week high of $200.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $5,655,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

