Brokers Issue Forecasts for Manulife Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – Analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Manulife Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.18. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$15.00 million for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial to C$38.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Manulife Financial to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Manulife Financial to C$31.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.83.

Shares of TSE MFC opened at C$24.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$46.65 billion and a PE ratio of 9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.91, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$24.59. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$17.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.95%.

In other news, Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 2,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.18, for a total value of C$57,869.57. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total value of C$333,997.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at C$235,165.64. Insiders sold a total of 36,272 shares of company stock worth $942,149 in the last quarter.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.